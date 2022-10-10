Baiju Kottarakkara tenders apology for contempt of court

ADVERTISEMENT

Film director Baiju Kottarakkara, who appeared before the Kerala High Court on Monday in a suo motu contempt of court case initiated over his alleged abusive remarks against the trial judge in the actor sexual assault case, tendered an unconditional apology before the court.

He appeared in response to a summon issued by a Division Bench in the contempt case.

In an affidavit, the filmmaker said that he had never committed any contempt in his talk or delivered any speech to characterise or abuse the ability of the Judiciary and to prejudice the trial court judge. "However, I am tendering an unconditional apology before the Court"

The Bench rejected his plea to dispense with his personal appearance and directed him to appear on October 25 again.