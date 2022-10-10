Baiju Kottarakkara tenders apology for contempt of court

Suo moto case was initiated over his ‘abusive remarks’ against the trial judge in the actor sexual assault case

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 10, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Film director Baiju Kottarakkara, who appeared before the Kerala High Court on Monday in a suo motu contempt of court case initiated over his alleged abusive remarks against the trial judge in the actor sexual assault case, tendered an unconditional apology before the court.

He appeared in response to a summon issued by a Division Bench in the contempt case.

In an affidavit, the filmmaker said that he had never committed any contempt in his talk or delivered any speech to characterise or abuse the ability of the Judiciary and to prejudice the trial court judge. "However, I am tendering an unconditional apology before the Court"

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench rejected his plea to dispense with his personal appearance and directed him to appear on October 25 again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app