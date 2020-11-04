Kochi

Badge of Honour for District Police Chief

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik has been awarded the Badge of Honour for excellence in maintenance of law and order in 2019.

He had assumed charge in June 2019 while serving as Superintendent of Police with Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in charge of probe into the bribery allegations in the Palarivattom flyover case.

A 2011-batch IPS officer, he had also investigated the illegal construction of apartments.

He had received Badge of Honour for investigation while at the VACB. Since taking over the Ernakulam Rural police, he had launched Operation Dark Hunt under which 15 persons had been arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act while another 23 had been banned from entering the rural police limits.

