Bad weather spells doom for farmers in Ernakulam

KOCHI

05 September 2020 00:38 IST

Agriculture sector suffers a loss of ₹7 crore in August

The extreme weather conditions in early August have caused a loss of at least ₹7 crore to the farming sector in Ernakulam.

An initial account of losses sustained by farmers in the district said several places bore the brunt of heavy rain, wind, and flooding in the first two weeks of August.

While the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers saw breach of their banks, as heavy rain lashed the district in the first 10 days of the month, several areas, including rubber plantations in the eastern regions of the district were flooded.

Areas where intensive farming is taken up ahead of Onam like Nedumbassery, Kothamangalam, Chengamanad, and neighbouring Keezhmad and Choornikkara were inundated.

Crops lost to bad weather include banana and paddy as well as rubber and various vegetable crops that were destroyed due to heavy flooding in low-lying areas.

According to the initial estimates of the Agriculture Department, around 1,75,000 banana plants were lost to heavy rain and flooding in the district. They include nearly 55,000 plants that were non-bunched.

Farmers at Nedumbassery, Aluva, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, and Kalady suffered the most, as flooding, minor landslips, and breach of bunds resulted in crop losses.

While banana farmers sustained most losses, there have also been reports of farmers in areas near the Periyar losing nutmeg trees in large numbers. The initial report said nearly 2,000 nutmeg trees at various stages of growth were affected by heavy weather conditions.

Vegetable prices

Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables had remained normal ahead of Onam, with nendran banana selling at ₹55 to ₹60 a kg in the retail market. “There is hardly any buyer in the market, and we are trying to keep up the Onam cheer this week,” said N.H. Shameed of Stall Owners’ Association at the Ernakulam main market.

He added that stall owners were keeping their shops open on Sunday too to meet buyer demand. Okra, drumsticks, and vegetable cowpea were relatively dearer this season.