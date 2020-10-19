Bad roads: Mayor writes to Minister

Kochi

19 October 2020

It follows HC rap of the civic body

The Kochi Corporation has approached Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran seeking repair of PWD roads in the city.

The move comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court pulling up the civic body for the poor upkeep of roads.

In her letter to the Minister, Mayor Soumini Jain sought his intervention to repair the roads owned by the PWD, including Park Avenue Road and the one that runs next to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital. These important roads, pointed out Ms. Jain, were in a very poor condition.

Incidentally, the High Court had on Friday criticised the civic body for what it termed as its casual attitude towards repairing city roads. Craters and potholes on the roads could cause accidents, leading to loss of lives, the court reminded.

It had also highlighted the condition of the road in front of its main office at Park Avenue. The court noted that despite its order for making the contractors and engineers of the corporation personally responsible for the condition of the road, the corporation remained deaf, blind, and mute.

The court had also directed the Corporation Secretary to personally appear before it on October 21 to explain the condition of the roads and to submit details of the contractors and engineers responsible for its upkeep.