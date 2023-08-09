ADVERTISEMENT

Backwater cruise to Palaikkari fish farm

August 09, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

KSINC’s vessel Michelle will leave Marine Drive at 10 a.m. and return by 5 p.m. 

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) will launch a backwater day cruise programme to Matsyafed’s fish farm at Palaikkari, Vaikom, from August 13.

The corporation’s vessel Michelle will leave Marine Drive at 10 a.m. and return by 5 p.m. Passengers will have the opportunity to experience the backwaters in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Kottayam. The journey will begin from the KSINC’s cruise terminal at Marine Drive and pass through Cochin Shipyard, Thevara, Edakochi, Aroor, Panavalli, Perumbalam, and Poothotta before reaching Palaikkari. After lunch and boating at the site, the vessel will reach Marine Drive by 5 p.m. The rate per person is ₹999, according to a release.

Entertainment programmes, tea, snacks, and lunch are available in the vessel. Call 98462-11143 for details.

