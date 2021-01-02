Back to school with a mask in the new normal

Students of classes 10 and 12 reach campuses after months of shutdown

Most Class 10 and 12 students in schools under the Education Department in Ernakulam turned up on campuses after nearly 10 months of shutdown following the pandemic crisis.

Except for a few with ailments, attendance was almost close to 100%, as students, teachers, and parents appeared to accept the ‘new normal’ triggered by the COVID-19 situation. Day one of the sessions was focussed on revision lessons for the next few weeks and the safety guidelines to be followed to check the pandemic spread.

“One student each was seated on a bench in line with the physical distancing protocol. Local body authorities had disinfected classrooms ahead of the partial reopening,” said Meena Paul, headmistress, Government Girl’s Higher Secondary School, Aluva.

Sahiba, a Class X student, said students were aware of the safety guidelines to be followed on the campus. “We are supposed to wear masks and use sanitisers. Care should be taken not to share pens or other belongings with others,” she added.

Bindu K.M., principal of the higher secondary section at the school, said the 182 students in the Plus Two section had been asked to report in batches. “Today, we had 90 students in two batches of 45 each in two different sessions. The morning batch was from 9.30 to 12.30, while the afternoon batch was from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents have to either drop or pick up their children, as schools are not operating buses in view of the pandemic situation. Teachers said a good number of students had availed public transport to reach schools on Friday.

CBSE schools

Schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also resumed revision and doubt-clearing sessions for Class 10 and 12 students. A batch having nearly 50 Class X students was divided into four sections to comply with the safety guidelines.

Most students expressed relief to have returned to their classrooms after a long break. They were seen wearing masks and gloves. The authorities had made it clear that students joining the sessions should submit a letter of approval from parents.