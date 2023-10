October 23, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - KOCHI

A ‘Back to School’ programme, organised by the Kudumbasree Mission, was held at Government High School, Elamakkara, on Sunday. Mini Joshi, Jayasree Shaji, Nisha Amithab, Nitha Jyothi and Latha Raju led the programme, which was inaugurated by Mayor M. Anilkumar.