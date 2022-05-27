Babysitter booked for assaulting toddler

May 27, 2022 20:27 IST

The Chottanikkara police on Friday arrested a babysitter on the charge of assaulting a 10-month-old baby girl and damaging her eardrum in the process.

The arrested is Sali, 48, of Namakuzhi. She was roped in to take care of the child on May 1.

The alleged incident took place last Saturday. Sali reportedly beat the toddler for crying incessantly and not sleeping.

The child’s parents learnt about the incident through CCTV footage. “The next day, the baby started showing signs of discomfort in her ear, and her father, a doctor, took her to hospital. An abrasion on the eardrum was detected, following which the parents lodged a complaint on May 24,” said Chottanikkara police sources.

The parents, however, had little details about Sali but just a mobile number. The police traced her sister and later located the accused.

The accused was charged under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. She was produced in court and remanded.