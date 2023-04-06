Baby in birth certificate forgery row returned to foster care of adoptive parents

April 06, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Two months after they had surrendered a six-month-old baby girl to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) following allegations of illegal adoption and forgery of birth certificate, the adoptive parents got back her custody albeit on temporary foster care for three months.

The adoptive parents from Thripunithura had approached the Kerala High Court over the custody of the baby. The court had allowed them visitation rights on Saturdays while also asking the CWC to take a call on her custody.

Taking cue from the court directive, the CWC chose to give the baby to foster care of adoptive parents. That they had not been arraigned as accused in the birth certificate forgery case also favoured them.

“The decision was taken based on a favourable report from the District Child Protection Officer [DCPO] who found them [parents] eligible for foster care and capable of ensuring the safe upbringing of the child. The DCPO will conduct follow-up on the well-being of the child based on which the foster care would be either extended or terminated,” sources said.

That the biological parents were not willing to take immediate custody of the baby also helped the cause of the adoptive parents. They had requested the State to take care of the child at least for a while. This uncertainty was found not in the interest of the baby. The CWC will take a call on the custody claim of the biological parents as and when they make it after verifying through the DCPO whether they had the parenting capacity for the proper upbringing of the baby.

In fact, the biological parents were untraceable for a while even after the adoptive parents had surrendered the baby after the controversy erupted following the certificate forgery. The CWC had even initiated the proceedings for declaring the baby free for adoption when the biological father turned up following which the proceedings were halted.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, suspended administrative assistant A. Anilkumar after he was arraigned as the prime accused in two cases related to the alleged certificate forgery. He was since then arrested, and a special investigation team was also constituted to probe the cases.