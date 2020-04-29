Baby handed over to mother in T.N. after emergency surgery

The infant from Nagercoil who underwent an emergency surgery for congenital heart disease at Lisie Hospital in the city was handed over to her mother on the State border by hospital staff Reetha and Ebin Abraham on Wednesday.

The newborn child of Sofia Nasriya Banu was brought to the hospital on April 14 for the surgery. The lockdown kept the family of the baby away for safety reasons in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The baby’s two major blood vessels, the aorta that supply oxygenated blood to the circulatory system and the pulmonary artery that carry blood from the right ventricle of the heart to the lungs for oxygenation, had jumbled up.

The State government had arranged for the transportation of the baby during the lockdown after the hospital authorities sought the intervention of the Chief Minister.

“It was a long wait for the mother to be united with her newborn, but surgical intervention was a life-saving necessity,” according to Dr. Edwin Francis, chief paediatric cardiologist at Lisie Hospital.

The seven-hour-long surgery was led by Dr. Sunil G.S., chief paediatric cardiac surgeon. Dr. Jesson Henry, Dr. Philip Mathew, Dr. Divya Jacob, Dr. Annu Jose and Dr. Bijesh V were part of the team. According to Dr. Sunil, the infant will now have normal development.

The baby was given a farewell by the director of the hospital Father Paul Karedan along with other hospital functionaries. District Collector S. Suhas had visited the baby in the hospital on Tuesday.