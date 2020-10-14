Baby girl received at Ammathottil

Thiruvananthapuram

14 October 2020

After a COVID-19-induced gap, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud here welcomed an infant on Monday evening.

The child was left in the hi-tech electronic cradle ‘Ammathottil.’ Council general secretary Shijukhan J.S. and treasurer R. Raju also reached there on receiving word. The six-day-old girl was taken to Women and Child Hospital, Thycaud, and tested for COVID-19. The girl was named Jwala in solidarity with the family of the woman who was assaulted and allegedly raped in Hathras, a statement said.

