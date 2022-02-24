Kochi

Baby Feeding Centre opened at General Hospital

Child Help Foundation (CHF) has launched a Baby Feeding Centre (BFC) at General Hospital, Ernakulam.

The idea behind the launch of the facility is to provide a safe place to nursing mothers and infants. Nursing mothers require a safe space to feed infants.

The centres provide a hygienic and safe place for feeding infants, according to a release.


