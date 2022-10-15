Babu Abdul Khadeer is new Kochi Corporation Secretary

He had earlier worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Delhi Municipal Corporation

Babu Abdul Khadeer who took charge as the new Kochi Corporation Secretary.

