Babu Abdul Khadeer is new Kochi Corporation Secretary

He had earlier worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Delhi Municipal Corporation

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI 
October 15, 2022 20:48 IST

Babu Abdul Khadeer who took charge as the new Kochi Corporation Secretary.
M. Babu Abdul Khadeer has taken charge as Secretary of the Kochi Corporation. He had earlier worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner in the Delhi Municipal Corporation where he successfully implemented solid waste processing and made the Karol Bagh market free of plastic, according to a press note issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The release also said that Mr. Khadeer, an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, worked towards resolving parking issues in New Delhi and enhancing the revenue of the Municipal Corporation.

