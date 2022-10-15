Babu Abdul Khadeer is new Kochi Corporation Secretary

He had earlier worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Delhi Municipal Corporation

He had earlier worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Delhi Municipal Corporation

M. Babu Abdul Khadeer has taken charge as Secretary of the Kochi Corporation. He had earlier worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner in the Delhi Municipal Corporation where he successfully implemented solid waste processing and made the Karol Bagh market free of plastic, according to a press note issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The release also said that Mr. Khadeer, an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, worked towards resolving parking issues in New Delhi and enhancing the revenue of the Municipal Corporation.