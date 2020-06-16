Ayurvedic fumigant foundeffective for disinfection

16 June 2020 20:22 IST

Aparajitha Dhooma Choornam, a time-tested Ayurvedic fumigation powder, has played a role in preventing epidemics in the crammed migrant labour camps in the State during the lockdown, says a study.

The AYUSH department, which has the charge of health care of the migrant workers, tried the traditional fumigation powder for sanitising the camps.

On the suggestion of District Collector S. Shanavas, the study was conducted by a 13-member team led by Dr. P.R. Salaja Kumari, District Medical Officer (Ayurveda); Dr. N.V. Sreevals, District Programme Manager, National Ayush Mission; and Dr. Jose T. Pykada, Senior Specialist Medical Officer. Sumita Santhosh, microbiologist of Sitaram ayurveda pharmacy, led the microbiology study.

The studies found that the fumigation powder was highly effective against microorganisms, especially bacteria and fungi. In just a day after fumigation, there was a dip of 95% in the bacterial count and 96% in the fungal count. Within three days, 99.62% of bacteria and 98.92 % of fungi were destroyed.

The effect of the fumigation remained for 24 hours. Even after 72 hours, the bacterial and fungal count was low compared to the count before fumigation.

The Choornam was also found effective against Candida Albicans, which is an opportunistic pathogen in immune-compromised individuals including HIV patients. It can remove pathogens causing community and nosocomial infections. It is also effective in removing food contaminating fungi mucor.

“The Choornam has no side effects and it can be used for disinfection at homes, offices, schools, hospitals, food godowns and cattle sheds,” noted Dr. Salaja Kumari.

Aparajitha Dhooma Choornam, which contains eight herbs, can be used as a potential agent in the area of sterilisation at this time of COVID.

“It is the first time that such a scientific study has been conducted to find the effectiveness of Aparajitha Dhooma Choornam. The report has been submitted to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja through the Department of Indian System of Medicines,” said the Collector.