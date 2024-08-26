Ayurveda summit to showcase Kerala as a holistic healthcare destination

As a State that is home to among the best hospitals and doctors in modern and Ayurvedic systems of medicine, Kerala’s healthcare sector hopes to garner over 10% of the country’s revenue from medical-value tourism that is estimated at $6.5-7 billion per year, Dr. Saji Kumar, chairman of Global Ayurveda Summit, and Dr. P.V. Louis, co-convener of Kerala Healthcare Panel, said here on Monday.

They were announcing the sixth edition of the Global Ayurveda Summit and Expo and the eleventh edition of the Kerala Health Tourism – International Conference and Exhibition that will be held on August 29 and 30 at Adlux International Convention Centre at Angamaly under the auspices of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), with support from the Ministry of Ayush and other agencies. The event would showcase Kerala as a holistic healthcare destination and will see the participation of delegates from 18 countries.

“The unique aspect is that Kerala has developed synergy between healthcare and tourism. More and more Ayurveda hospitals are getting NABH accreditation. Over 30 countries have now approved Ayurveda as a medical science. In addition, efforts are under way to make it more user-friendly by making medicines that are easier to carry, without compromising on their quality,” Dr. Saji Kumar said.

He hoped that Kerala’s robust start-up ecosystem would help upgrade technology in the healthcare sector, which in turn would further catalyse medical-value travel. Ayurveda and wellness together account for 30% of the ₹45,000 crore that the State earns from tourism each year. Aimed at popularising Kerala’s healthcare sector, more travel delegations had been planned to various countries, he added.

The key themes of the Ayurveda Summit and Expo include branding, start-ups, and technological advancements like AI, to enhance the efficacy of Ayurveda. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the two-day summit.