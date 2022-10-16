Ayurveda seminar by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala held in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

The 59th annual Ayurveda seminar was organised under the aegis of Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier’s Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, on the theme of ‘clinical perspectives of diabetic neuropathy’ at TDM Hall in the city. A communication said here on Sunday that the subject was selected for its topical importance from the point of view of public healthcare management.

“We recognise the need for ayurvedic clinicians to get opportunities to update their knowledge about the current status of managing diabetic neuropathy,” the communication added.

Among those who spoke at the seminar were doctors G.C. Gopala Pilla, who welcomed the gathering and P. Varier, Managing Trustee and Chief Physician of the Arya Vaidya Sala, Mayor of the Corporation of Cochin M. Anilkumar, who delivered the inaugural speech; Dr. E.A. Soniya, District Medical Officer (ISM), Ernakulam, who released the book ‘Clinical Application of Rasaayana in Modern Times’ written by Dr. Pratibha P. Nair, and Dr. Parvathy G. Nair. Dr. S. Rammanohar delivered the keynote address on diabetic neuropathy - an overview.