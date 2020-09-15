Ayurveda must evolve constantly to remain relevant: Venkaiah

Kochi

15 September 2020 23:35 IST

Global Ayurveda Summit, being held online, inaugurated

There is a need to further explore the properties of Ayurvedic medicines through well-documented scientific evidence and Ayurveda must evolve constantly to remain relevant as an effective healthcare system, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

There must be inter-disciplinary interaction between traditional and modern systems of medicine so that they learn from one another and support each other in the quest for overall wellness, he said. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot will depend on successfully arresting the spread of this infection, and boosting the immunity of the body through natural remedies prescribed in Ayurveda, he said. In recognition of this, the Government of Kerala has encouraged Ayur Raksha clinics to offer preventive medicine.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 4th edition of the Global Ayurveda Summit, a conference on emerging opportunities for Ayurveda during the COVID-19 pandemic, being held via videoconferencing. The month-long conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Ministry of AYUSH.

Speaking at the webinar, V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, said that the COVID-19 outbreak had dramatically increased consumer demand for dietary supplements that improve nutrition and assist with sleep and stress relief, which is expected to contribute to the resilience in demand for Ayurvedic products. Researchers in India and the U.S. are in the process of initiating joint clinical trials for Ayurvedic methods against the novel coronavirus, facilitated by the Indo-US Science Technology forum, he added.

In Kerala, the sales revenue of the Ayurveda sector is currently estimated at ₹1,500 crore and 30% of tourism revenue can also be attributed to Ayurveda, said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council and Chairman and Managing Director, Muthoot Fincorp Limited.