Ayakar Bhavan inaugurated in Kochi

November 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Aayakar Bhavan, the office complex of the Income Tax department, was inaugurated in Kochi on Friday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, inaugurated the ₹64 crore building, which has a built-up area of 8,227 sq.m and carpet area of 4,469 sq.m. Ms. Sitaraman lauded the building, which has facilities like creche and roof-top solar panels.

Nitin Gupta, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Sanjai Kumar Verma, member, CBDT and Sunil Mathur, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, spoke.

The Finance Minister released Tax Deductor’s Guide 2023, a compendium of provisions of Tax Deducted at Source in Malayalam. She distributed models of Chandrayaan to school students at the function.

