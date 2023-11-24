HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayakar Bhavan inaugurated in Kochi

November 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the inaugural function of Ayakar Bhawan of the Income Tax department in the city on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the inaugural function of Ayakar Bhawan of the Income Tax department in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Aayakar Bhavan, the office complex of the Income Tax department, was inaugurated in Kochi on Friday.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, inaugurated the ₹64 crore building, which has a built-up area of 8,227 sq.m and carpet area of 4,469 sq.m. Ms. Sitaraman lauded the building, which has facilities like creche and roof-top solar panels.

Nitin Gupta, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Sanjai Kumar Verma, member, CBDT and Sunil Mathur, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, spoke.

The Finance Minister released Tax Deductor’s Guide 2023, a compendium of provisions of Tax Deducted at Source in Malayalam. She distributed models of Chandrayaan to school students at the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.