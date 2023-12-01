ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness of zero-waste lifestyle yet to translate into positive action: Cusat study

December 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The intention to adopt a zero-waste living has not translated into action despite awareness among people about its importance in preserving the environment for future generations, according to a study conducted by researchers at the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The published work titled ’Beyond the bin: Overcoming the intention-behaviour gap in zero-waste living’ was authored by Muhammed Saji and K.A Zakkariya, along with Myriam Ertz of Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, Canada.

A survey held among 349 respondents in the age group between 20 and 60 found that moderate awareness of the consequences of not adopting a zero-waste lifestyle had not prompted them to adopt a positive attitude towards making the required changes in tune with the concept of zero-waste living.

The attitude towards a zero-waste lifestyle scored slightly lower, with an average of 3.56 on a 5-point scale. Interestingly, many participants indicated a strong intention to follow a zero-waste lifestyle, scoring an average of 3.713. However, this intention starkly contrasts with their actual behaviour, which lagged behind with a mean value of 2.724, according to the study.

The researchers suggested introducing incentives to bridge the intention-behaviour gap in zero-waste living. They could be financial, such as tax credits or rebates, or non-monetary, like bonus points exchangeable for products or honorary titles and certificates, they said.

