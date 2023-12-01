HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness of zero-waste lifestyle yet to translate into positive action: Cusat study

December 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The intention to adopt a zero-waste living has not translated into action despite awareness among people about its importance in preserving the environment for future generations, according to a study conducted by researchers at the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The published work titled ’Beyond the bin: Overcoming the intention-behaviour gap in zero-waste living’ was authored by Muhammed Saji and K.A Zakkariya, along with Myriam Ertz of Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, Canada.

A survey held among 349 respondents in the age group between 20 and 60 found that moderate awareness of the consequences of not adopting a zero-waste lifestyle had not prompted them to adopt a positive attitude towards making the required changes in tune with the concept of zero-waste living.

The attitude towards a zero-waste lifestyle scored slightly lower, with an average of 3.56 on a 5-point scale. Interestingly, many participants indicated a strong intention to follow a zero-waste lifestyle, scoring an average of 3.713. However, this intention starkly contrasts with their actual behaviour, which lagged behind with a mean value of 2.724, according to the study.

The researchers suggested introducing incentives to bridge the intention-behaviour gap in zero-waste living. They could be financial, such as tax credits or rebates, or non-monetary, like bonus points exchangeable for products or honorary titles and certificates, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.