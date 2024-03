March 11, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police has warned that individuals penalised for driving under the influence of alcohol would have to attend a mandatory awareness class, apart from paying fine and being charged with a case.

This would take effect from March 11 (Monday), considering that an average of 40 such cases were being recorded in the city limits daily. The police would also recommend Motor Vehicles’ department to suspend the driving licences, if need arose.

