Awards presented to outstanding students, teachers
Kochi Metro Sahodaya, consisting of principals and managers of CBSE schools in central Kerala, presented awards to students who passed out from CBSE Class X and XII with flying colours, and also to outstanding teachers.
The awards for students were presented by Hibi Eden, MP, and those for teachers by cine artiste and fashion designer Kukku Parameswaran.
