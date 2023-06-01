Award-winning short film L.I.B released on social media

June 01, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Filmmaker Baijuraj Chekavar’s award-winning short film L.I.B — Life is Beautiful — has been released on social media platforms.

It had won appreciation from various quarters after it was released in YouTube earlier. Written by Hema S. Chandredath, the short film mapped the story of Shibila, a woman autorickshaw driver. Her life takes a turn after she is forced to go on quarantine at a cottage in the high-ranges following the nationwide lockdown imposed following the pandemic situation.

According to its makers, the short film was an attempt to portray the dangerous consequences of exploitation of the environment. The work also warned that the greed of mankind would result in natural calamities.

The background score of the work was by Bijibal, while Deepu Joseph did the editing. Art direction was by Sureshbabu Nandana. Ranganath Ravee did the sound design. Fara Shibila, who played a key role in the movie Kakshi Amminipillai, played the lead role. The short film had earlier won the best screenplay award instituted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.