HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Award-winning short film L.I.B released on social media

June 01, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Baijuraj Chekavar’s award-winning short film L.I.B — Life is Beautiful — has been released on social media platforms.

It had won appreciation from various quarters after it was released in YouTube earlier. Written by Hema S. Chandredath, the short film mapped the story of Shibila, a woman autorickshaw driver. Her life takes a turn after she is forced to go on quarantine at a cottage in the high-ranges following the nationwide lockdown imposed following the pandemic situation.

According to its makers, the short film was an attempt to portray the dangerous consequences of exploitation of the environment. The work also warned that the greed of mankind would result in natural calamities.

The background score of the work was by Bijibal, while Deepu Joseph did the editing. Art direction was by Sureshbabu Nandana. Ranganath Ravee did the sound design. Fara Shibila, who played a key role in the movie Kakshi Amminipillai, played the lead role. The short film had earlier won the best screenplay award instituted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Related Topics

cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.