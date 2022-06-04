Award for The Hindu lensman
Thulasi Kakkat, special news photographer of The Hindu, Kochi, has won Kerala Media Academy’s special jury award for his picture ‘Dust Bowl’ taken during the demolition of the illegal flats in Maradu in 2020.
