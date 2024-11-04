GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Award for NCB official

Published - November 04, 2024 12:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M.R. Aravind

M.R. Aravind, Superintendent of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Cochin zonal unit, received the ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ for excellence in investigation this year.

He received the award for his investigation into an international Pseudoephedrine trafficking syndicate spanning Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and India.

The investigation identified properties worth ₹90 crore, deemed by the Bureau as proceeds of crime. Five individuals were also arrested in connection with the drug trafficking, according to a communication from the Bureau.

