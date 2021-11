KOCHI

12 November 2021 00:31 IST

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, chairman and managing director of the Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre in Kerala, has won the late Prof. B.N. Srivastava and late (Mrs) Sarandulari Srivastava Award-2021 instituted by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India. The award is for outstanding contribution in the field of diabetes.

