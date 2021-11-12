Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, chairman and managing director of the Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre in Kerala, has won the late Prof. B.N. Srivastava and late (Mrs) Sarandulari Srivastava Award-2021 instituted by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India. The award is for outstanding contribution in the field of diabetes.
Award for diabetes research
November 12, 2021
November 12, 2021 00:31 IST
