Kochi

Award for diabetes research

Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, chairman and managing director of the Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre in Kerala, has won the late Prof. B.N. Srivastava and late (Mrs) Sarandulari Srivastava Award-2021 instituted by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India. The award is for outstanding contribution in the field of diabetes.


Nov 12, 2021

