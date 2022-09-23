Award for Cusat Vice Chancellor

Prof. K.N. Madhusoodanan receives prestigious ‘Elite Academician Award 2022’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 23, 2022 20:42 IST

Prof. K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), received the prestigious ‘Elite Academician Award 2022’ instituted as part of the IEEE Global Conference on Computing Power and Communication Technologies (GlobConPT 2022) in New Delhi on Friday. The award recognises exceptional researchers and academicians for their outstanding career-long contributions to higher education, according to a release. The award was presented at a function held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

