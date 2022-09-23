Prof. K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), received the prestigious ‘Elite Academician Award 2022’ instituted as part of the IEEE Global Conference on Computing Power and Communication Technologies (GlobConPT 2022) in New Delhi on Friday. The award recognises exceptional researchers and academicians for their outstanding career-long contributions to higher education, according to a release. The award was presented at a function held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.
Award for Cusat Vice Chancellor
Prof. K.N. Madhusoodanan receives prestigious ‘Elite Academician Award 2022’
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.