Award for Cusat scholar

KOCHI

07 November 2020 22:34 IST

Asha Das, former PhD scholar of Cochin University of Science and Technology, has been awarded the Innovative Student Projects Award 2020 for the best PhD thesis instituted by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), New Delhi. The award is in recognition of her contributions in the field of cancer diagnosis.

Ms. Das, Assistant Professor at the Department of Computer Science in Union Christian College, Aluva, received the award for developing an automated breast cancer grading technology harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning.

It can automate the time-consuming pre-diagnostic steps that pathologists perform manually and can help make diagnosis accurate and cost-effective, said the release.

