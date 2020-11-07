Award for Cusat scholar

Asha Das, former PhD scholar of Cochin University of Science and Technology, has been awarded the Innovative Student Projects Award 2020 for the best PhD thesis instituted by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), New Delhi. The award is in recognition of her contributions in the field of cancer diagnosis.
Ms. Das, Assistant Professor at the Department of Computer Science in Union Christian College, Aluva, received the award for developing an automated breast cancer grading technology harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning.
It can automate the time-consuming pre-diagnostic steps that pathologists perform manually and can help make diagnosis accurate and cost-effective, said the release.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath