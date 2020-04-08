Kochi

Award for Cusat researcher

Sreeja Narayanan, researcher at Cusat, who has won the Early Career Award.

Sreeja Narayanan, researcher in the department of biotechnology at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has won the Early Career Award, jointly instituted by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and Wellcome Trust, UK.

The award consists of a research grant of ₹1.3 crore. It has been approved for a period of five years for conducting research in understanding the potential of immuno-modulatory approaches for improving breast cancer therapeutics, according to an official release issued by the varsity.

The specific focus of the project is to harness the advantages of combining the concepts of nanoscience and drug delivery with a novel immuno-modulatory approach to address long-standing issues of drug-resistance and relapse in breast cancer.

The project will be executed at the department of biotechnology at the varsity. Dr. Sreeja Narayanan, who is pursuing research on nanomaterials for inflammation therapy, had also won the prestigious UGC-DS Kothari fellowship.

