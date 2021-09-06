Kochi

Award for Cusat Pro Vice Chancellor

P.G. Sankaran, Pro Vice Chancellor of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, has won the “Distinguished Statistician Award 2020” instituted by the Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS).

The award is presented every year for the meritorious services rendered in academic and related statistical activities. Prof. Sankaran’s areas of research include Survival Analytics, Distribution Theory, Reliability Theory, Quantile Functions and Statistical Interference, according to a communication.

The award will be presented at the 40th annual conference of the ISPS to be held online on September 10.


