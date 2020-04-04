AVS to strengthen tele-health service

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will strengthen its tele-health system in view of the COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) has been offering treatment through correspondence from anywhere in the world for many years. AVS officials said here on Saturday that they would strengthen the tele-medicine system by ensuring treatment for all seeking it from any corner of the world.

AVS Chief Physician P.M. Varier said that the timing of all AVS branches in the country was rescheduled in such a way as to ensure medicines during the lockdown period.

People can contact AVS through email at corresdr@aryavaidyasala.com. The main doctors of AVS can also be contacted through phone. Dr. P.M. Varier (Chief Physician): 8075292949. Dr. K. Muraleedharan (Additional Chief Physician): 7994861662. Dr. K.V. Rajagopalan (Deputy Chief Physician): 9446249727. Dr. Baburaj Perur (Senior Physician): 9497671075. Dr. Anu R. Krishna (Assistant Physician): 9495820500.