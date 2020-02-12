Aviation innovation expo inaugurated

As part of diamond jubilee celebrations of Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi, the third edition of Aviation Innovation Exposition was inaugurated by Rear Admiral V. Mohan Doss, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Material), in the presence of Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil, Flag Officer Naval Aviation, at naval base, Kochi.

The current edition of the exposition is aimed at bringing together major indigenous aviation elements namely Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), academia and aviation industries. The opportunity was used for pooling in resources and expertise for co-operative production, besides finding a viable solution for the continuous fight against obsolescence. Nearly 50 Micro Small Medium Enterprises, 32 exhibitors, Naval Repair Yards and Indigenisation Units took part.

Rare opportunity

The expo also provided a rare opportunity for the budding aeronautical engineers and technicians of Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) to interact with the seasoned players of the aviation field.