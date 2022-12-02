Avatar’s sequel to be screened in Kerala cinemas

December 02, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the epic sci-fi adventure Avatar, will be screened in Kerala following a consensus reached between the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and the movie’s distributor. FEUOK had earlier opposed the release saying that the distributor had demanded 60% share of the collections against the existing share pattern of 50% earmarked for other-language movies released in the State. K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK, said on Friday that the distributor will get a share of 55% in the first two weeks followed by 50% and 40% respectively in the third and fourth weeks as per the reworked agreement. The movie is slated to reach theatres on December 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US