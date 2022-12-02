Avatar’s sequel to be screened in Kerala cinemas

December 02, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The much-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the epic sci-fi adventure Avatar, will be screened in Kerala following a consensus reached between the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and the movie’s distributor. FEUOK had earlier opposed the release saying that the distributor had demanded 60% share of the collections against the existing share pattern of 50% earmarked for other-language movies released in the State. K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK, said on Friday that the distributor will get a share of 55% in the first two weeks followed by 50% and 40% respectively in the third and fourth weeks as per the reworked agreement. The movie is slated to reach theatres on December 16.