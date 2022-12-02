  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta, Kim Young-Gwan score in first half, 1-1

Avatar’s sequel to be screened in Kerala cinemas

December 02, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the epic sci-fi adventure Avatar, will be screened in Kerala following a consensus reached between the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and the movie’s distributor. FEUOK had earlier opposed the release saying that the distributor had demanded 60% share of the collections against the existing share pattern of 50% earmarked for other-language movies released in the State. K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK, said on Friday that the distributor will get a share of 55% in the first two weeks followed by 50% and 40% respectively in the third and fourth weeks as per the reworked agreement. The movie is slated to reach theatres on December 16.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.