ADVERTISEMENT

One killed as lorry rams into autorickshaw

May 03, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Shameer, who was driving the autorickshaw, was taking a U-turn when the accident occurred

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old resident of Marampally near Aluva was killed after a lorry rammed into his autorickshaw near Pathadipalam on Wednesday early morning.

Shameer, who was driving the vehicle, was taking a U-turn when the accident occurred. The lorry rammed into the autorickshaw from behind around 12.15 a.m. He was confirmed dead at the Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam. The body was handed over to the relatives after conducting post-mortem.

Police said that a case has been registered against the driver of the lorry under Section 304A of Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US