One killed as lorry rams into autorickshaw

Shameer, who was driving the autorickshaw, was taking a U-turn when the accident occurred

May 03, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old resident of Marampally near Aluva was killed after a lorry rammed into his autorickshaw near Pathadipalam on Wednesday early morning.

Shameer, who was driving the vehicle, was taking a U-turn when the accident occurred. The lorry rammed into the autorickshaw from behind around 12.15 a.m. He was confirmed dead at the Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam. The body was handed over to the relatives after conducting post-mortem.

Police said that a case has been registered against the driver of the lorry under Section 304A of Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

