Autorickshaw driver arrested after students sustain injuries in accident caused by drunk driving

August 04, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

An autorickshaw driver was arrested and slapped with non-bailable charges under the Juvenile Justice Act by the Mulavukad police after six schoolchildren in the vehicle suffered injuries in an accident caused allegedly by his rash and negligent driving under the influence of alcohol on Thursday evening.

The arrested is Johnson, 39, of Puthuvype. The incident took place at Vallarpadam around 3.30 p.m., when the children were being taken back home after school hours. According to the first information report registered by the police, the autorickshaw hit the side of an SUV when the accused tried to overtake it dangerously. Students, all of them aged below 12 years, ended up with bruises and wounds.

The accused had been reportedly engaged in picking up and dropping schoolchildren for the past couple of years. The case was registered on a petition lodged by a parent of one of the injured students.

“The accused was heavily drunk. In fact, his blood alcohol content was very high even hours after the accident,” said Mulavukad police sources.

He was booked under Section 75 (Whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The charge entails an imprisonment term which may extend up to three years or fine of ₹1 lakh or both.

He was also booked under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We invoked the Juvenile Justice Act since the driver was responsible for the care and protection of the children till the time they were dropped at their homes. Invoking non-bailable charges should serve as a deterrent to those engaged in the transportation of children,” said the sources.

Recommendation will also be made to the Motor Vehicles department for suspension of the driving licence of the accused.