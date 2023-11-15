Autonomous status for St. Xavier’s College, Aluva

November 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded autonomous status to St. Xavier’s College, Aluva.

The UGC approved the recommendation of the standing committee on autonomous colleges to confer the status on the higher educational institution affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University at its meeting held on November 3.

The status is valid for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-34 as per clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

Sr. Charles, manager, and Principal Milon Franz said on Wednesday that the recognition came at a time when the institution was celebrating its diamond jubilee. Established in 1964, the college is managed by the Congregation of Teresian Carmelites. The college was awarded A++ grade, with a cumulative grade point average of 3.68 in the fifth accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).