Automatic signalling system to be installed in Ernakulam-Shoranur rail corridor

KOCHI

15 July 2021 21:50 IST

‘It will speed up train movement and enable introduction of more trains’

The Southern Railway has confirmed that it will install automatic signalling system in the Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor to speed up train movement and enable the introduction of more trains, Hibi Eden, MP, said.

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas announced this at a meeting held in Chennai on Thursday to review the progress of railway projects in the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. Automatic signalling will be adopted in the Ernakulam-Poonkunnam and Poonkunnam-Thrissur sectors. Funds for the first stretch are expected to be included in the supplementary budget, Mr. Eden who participated in the meeting said, quoting railway officials.

“The Southern Railway will also forward the feasibility report to develop an integrated coaching terminal, which I said could be christened Ernakulam Central, in 110 acres of underutilised railway land on the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu stretch. I apprised the General Manager and other senior officials of the need to kick-start work on the project, since it will enable inter-modal integration of different commuting modes thanks to its proximity to the Vyttila Mobility Hub which already has a bus terminal, metro station, and a Water Metro terminal,” Mr. Eden said.

He also informed that he had demanded the introduction of trains from Ernakulam to Salem and Jaisalmer, extension of Amrita Express to Rameshwaram, an Ernakulam-Velankanni (via Kollam) train and increasing the frequency of train services to Bengaluru. The Southern Railway officials have agreed to take them up with the Railway Board.

Quoting railway officials, the MP said the diesel loco shed at Ernakulam Junction would be converted into an electric-loco shed. The officials further agreed to extend one more platform at the station, so that it could host trains with 24 coaches, and to establish an elevated link from the nearby metro station and railway station.