Automated weather station to be set up in Kochi

July 30, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to set up an automated weather station in Kochi city. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA here on Friday, convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh. The weather station would help measure the volume of rain and aid disaster relief activities, said a communication here.

The meeting convened by the Collector also reviewed works under Operation Breakthrough as well as works being undertaken to prevent sea erosion in the district’s coastal areas. The meeting issued instructions to cut down trees that posed a danger to the public on school compounds, and at bus stops and roadsides. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas, Deputy Collector Usha Bindumol and Kochi Corporation Secretary Babu Abdul Khader participated in the meeting.