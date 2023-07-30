HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Automated weather station to be set up in Kochi

July 30, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to set up an automated weather station in Kochi city. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA here on Friday, convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh. The weather station would help measure the volume of rain and aid disaster relief activities, said a communication here.

The meeting convened by the Collector also reviewed works under Operation Breakthrough as well as works being undertaken to prevent sea erosion in the district’s coastal areas. The meeting issued instructions to cut down trees that posed a danger to the public on school compounds, and at bus stops and roadsides. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas, Deputy Collector Usha Bindumol and Kochi Corporation Secretary Babu Abdul Khader participated in the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.