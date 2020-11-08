Auto Drivers’ Society bags Centre’s urban mobility award

Recognition for arrayed 25,000 drivers under one umbrella and for introducing AuSa app

The Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society, a conclave of half a dozen autorickshaw driver unions which have a total membership of around 25,000, has bagged the Urban Mobility India 2020 award instituted by the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Development, for having arrayed this many drivers under an umbrella and for introducing an autorickshaw-ride-booking app named AuSa.

This is for the first time that this many unions have been brought together for a common cause to improve public transport and to bring about the welfare of drivers. The ongoing efforts will help auto drivers who are amongst the worst hit by the pandemic-induced stalemate. They are now better placed to operate regular and feeder services, including along the Kochi Metro corridor. The app was readied despite the pandemic situation playing spoilsport with different modes of public transport, said Simon Edapally, director board member of the society.

Apart from doing away with the need for cash transactions, the app will prevent fleecing by unscrupulous drivers. The fare would be fixed, just like for online taxi cars, ushering in accountability and safe transit. The KMRL provided initial support for the venture, while personnel of Technovia Info Solutions readied the platform for the society.

Nishant Ravindran, CEO of the firm, said that most other ride-app aggregators levy commission of approximately 26% on drivers. In this case, drivers would not have to pay any commission. A nominal conveyance charge like the ₹1 being levied at pre-paid auto counters will be collected from passengers. The app will initially be relied on by 1,500 autos which operate along the metro corridor. Drivers are becoming familiar with it now, he said.

Many autos already have the QR code-based payment, based on a tie-up with Federal Bank. The SCMS Group of Institutions is helping manage the society. A German NGO, G.I.Z., helped ready the application for the national award. It also helped install partition screen in 320 autos as part of COVID-19 precaution and also in procuring 100 e-autos. The society has also been extending help to family members of auto drivers, Mr. Simon said.