Auto ambulances set to ferry COVID patients to hospitals

Vehicles equipped with portable oxygen cans to start service today

The Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society (EJADCS) and the Kochi Corporation will launch AuSa on Monday, an emergency ambulance service to help ferry COVID patients to hospitals in autorickshaws equipped with portable oxygen cans and PPE kits.

The service took its name from AuSa, the society’s ride app. Each autorickshaw can hold three cans having sufficient quantity of oxygen to ferry patients to hospitals. The 24x7 service available in eight zones of Kochi Corporation is being introduced since ambulances are sometimes tough to get, Binu Varghese and Simon Edapally, office-bearers of the society, said.

They will also be deployed for delivery of medicines, pulse oximeter, infrared thermometer etc., to patients. Sixteen driver volunteers, including a woman driver, who will operate in two shifts, attended a training programme held in this regard. Safety kits and medical equipment, including portable oxygen cans, were handed over to them.

The location of all the 16 autos and their movement to FLTCs with patients on board can be tracked from the control room of the National Health Mission (NHM). The nearest auto can thus be sent to the patient’s location. The driver would wear the PPE kit in case he needs to ferry a person who is COVID positive. The number of autos could be scaled up if needed, said Nishant Ravindran of Technovia Infosolutions Private Ltd. which provided technological help and operational support to EJADCS to roll out the initiative, and earlier for the AuSa app.

The initiative is expected to lessen the workload of NHM and the Kochi Corporation in providing timely medical aid to patients.

This free service for patients is funded by GIZ - a German agency which is helping implement the Integrated Sustainable Urban Transport Systems for Smart Cities (SMART-SUT) project under the umbrella of Green Urban Mobility Partnership between India and Germany.

The other stakeholders include NHM, the Motor Vehicles Department, Corona Safe Network and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED).