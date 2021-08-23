Autism centre at Puthrikka renovated

KOCHI

23 August 2021 22:55 IST

The renovated autism centre of Kolenchery Block Resource Centre under the Samagra Siksha, Kerala, at Puthrikka will be dedicated to the nation on August 24.

The centre is attached to the Puthrika Government Higher Secondary School. The centre, housed in an old building allotted by the Puthrikka panchayat, did not have sufficient facilities. Counselling, physiotherapy, speech therapy for differently abled persons as well as counselling for the parents of autistic children are held at the centre, according to a government release.

As part of the renovation of the building, tiles were laid on all the three rooms and the building was painted afresh. A therapy centre would also be inaugurated on August 24. As many as 26 autistic children and their parents depend on the centre. The renovated building will be inaugurated by P.V.Sreenijin, MLA.

