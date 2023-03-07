Authorities sitting on key CSIR-NIIST report on frequent fires at Brahmapuram

March 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A key recommendation by the CSIR-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) to carry out a detailed study on food chain contamination triggered by frequent fires at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram has been gathering dust since 2019 for want of follow-up action.

The Environment Technology Division of the CSIR-NIIST in Thiruvananthapuram, which had studied two major fire incidents in February 2019 and 2020, had found that the average dioxin levels in the ambient air after the fire were higher by up to 50 times than the reference and field blank data.

In its reports submitted to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB), scientists had recommended an in-depth study on soil, sediment, water, and air in the buffer zone of the dumping yard as “it is evident that the surrounding environment would have been contaminated with higher levels of dioxins and furans.”

“An extremely important aspect to be addressed is the assessment of ingestion exposure via food chain, which was recommended in the 2019 report as well. More than 90% of human exposure to dioxins and furans occur via food chain, especially through animal origin food samples due to the highly lipophilic nature of these contaminants. The decade-old history of fire breakout incidents must have resulted in the contamination of nearby vegetation and human settlement areas,” according to the final report submitted by the agency in December 2021 after investigating the major fire outbreak at the site in February 2020.

The report said the contamination would definitely result in exposure to free ranging hens, cows and other animals grazing in the area, besides impacting the fish population in nearby streams or ponds. Human exposure mainly occurs through the consumption of bio-magnified animal origin products like egg, milk, fish, and meat, it said.

The NIIST had also recommended setting up a modern waste treatment plant to manage the incoming waste in its reports prepared after the fire in 2019 and 2020. While recommending biomining to separate combustible and inert material in a phased manner, the agency had made it clear that the contaminated ash separated during biomining should be removed to sanitary landfill. The PCB authorities, who failed to initiate follow-up action on the recommendations, said that they had asked the NIIST to study the emissions five days after the latest fire on March 2.