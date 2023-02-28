AuSa auto ride booking app to be launched in March

February 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS) is readying groundwork to launch the Auto Savari (AuSa) ride booking app, which is expected to benefit approximately 15,000 autorickshaw drivers in the Greater Kochi area, by March end.

The app developed by a city-based firm helps commuters fetch auto rides from their doorstep, while the pre-fixed fare helps prevent potential fleecing by drivers. It also comes with the digital payment option, helps track the route, and has an SOS option that can be used in case of emergency. On their part, auto drivers will get booking alerts on AuSa Pilot app. Besides, they can verify payment history and daily or monthly earnings.

Sources said the AuSa Pilot app was already in use in 30 e-autos launched by EJADCS that began operating in the city in the last quarter of 2022 as part of the Kochi Corporation’s e-mobility project. The app also has Intelligent Transport System (ITS) features, which helps monitor aspects like vehicle location tracking and the percentage of battery power available. Drivers and passengers of the 30 e-autos are already benefiting from the digital payment option.

Advantages

“The AuSa app’s main advantage is that it is tailor-made to operate as per the auto fare fixed by the State government, unlike many of its peers which charge rates that are comparable to that of taxi cars. That there is no surge pricing in AuSa makes it even more competitive. A meeting of stakeholders was held a week ago to review the app’s functioning during trial runs. It is hoped that drivers will over time learn of the manifold benefits of the app, which helps them improve the viability of their services,” they said.

EJADCS had in 2020 won the Urban Mobility Award instituted by the Urban Development Ministry for having arrayed approximately 25,000 auto drivers under an umbrella and for initiating steps to ready the AuSa app.

Simon Edappally, a director board member of the society, hoped that a bulk of autos in the district would opt for the app since they had to pay over 26% commission for most other ride-booking apps. Drivers are getting familiar with the app, which is a hit in the 30 e-autos operated by EJADCS, a conclave of six auto-driver unions. Another 70 e-autos are slated for launch shortly, he said.

Mr. Edappally and Binu Varghese, secretary of Auto Drivers’ Union (AITUC), have in the meantime sought steps to lessen the ‘dead kilometres’ (the distance that autos have to travel without passengers) by efficacious use of the app and by permitting autos to halt at all authorised auto stands and collect passengers from there.

This is a tough proposition now since the stands are controlled by individual unions, whose members do not permit those from other unions to operate from there. The dead kilometres that autos travel is one of the reasons being attributed for a section of drivers fleecing passengers.